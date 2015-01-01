Abstract

【Purpose】Identify the support to small organizations for those engaged in volunteer-based disaster relief and the considerations for female relief workers.【Method】Qualitative descriptive study.【Participants】Five health care providers (3 female) without belonging to any large organizations and ten people (5 female) engaged in support in various areas, not limited to medical support, at the Great East Japan Earthquake.【Results】The results showed three themes "formulate organizational foundations," "collaboration and coordination," and "protect workers."【Discussion】Some of the themes spanned multiple periods before, during, and after the dispatch. It was shown that consideration for female supporters is essential regardless of phases, especially concerning "protection of supporters."【Conclusion】It was found that the support needed for volunteer-based supporters is similar to the support needed for supporters who belong to large organizations. There is a need for social support to encourage female providers to further participate in disaster relief in the event of a sudden disaster.

