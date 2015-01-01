Abstract

We calculated the difference in costs between an older person in Tokyo who develops heat stroke requiring emergency transport, first aid, and hospitalization and the cost for an older person to use an air conditioner when the indoor temperature is above wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) 25°C. We also examined the best methods of providing information for older people to prevent heat stroke. The difference between 10% of the cost of hospitalization and the cost for electricity to use an air conditioner was 8,067 JPY in June, −3,840 JPY in July, −2,625 JPY in August, and 6,528 JPY in September. The difference between 20% of the cost of hospitalization and the cost for electricity to use an air conditioner was 16,917 JPY in June, 5,010 JPY in July, 6,225 JPY in August, and 15,378 JPY in September. The difference between 30% of medical expenses and the cost to run an air conditioner was estimated as 25,766 JPY in June, 13,859 JPY in July, 15,074 JPY in August, and 24,227 JPY in September. To reach the equivalent of 10%, 20% and 30% of medical expenses for emergency transport and 2 days of hospitalization owing to heat stroke, an air conditioner can be used for 305.2 hours, 655.5 hours and 915.5 hours, respectively. To prevent heat stroke in older people through the proper use of air conditioners, it is important to communicate the comparison of emergency medical expenses with those of running an air conditioner in hot weather. Older people who restrict the use of air conditioning so as to reduce the cost of electricity face a risk of extended hospitalization, which can exacerbate chronic illnesses.

Language: ja