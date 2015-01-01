Abstract

【Purpose】This study aimed to know what kinds of difficulties the nurse administrators have felt after having experienced the disaster of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and investigate the relationships between these difficulties and their wishes or intentions to resign from their jobs.【Methods】A survey was conducted four years after the disaster by individually distributing questionnaires to 77 nurse administrators working for 13 healthcare facilities in the regions hit by the disaster, and collecting them via mail. The survey period was from June to July, 2015. There were 68 valid responses (with a valid-response rate of 88.3%).【Results】The survey results showed that many nurse administrators had difficulties resulting from pressure of work. The number of nurse administrators having wished or intended to leave their jobs added up to 61.8%. The nurse administrators' difficulties such as a worsening atmosphere of the workplace and a predicament resulting from the human relationships in the workplace after the disaster were found to be the factors contributing to their intentions to resign from their jobs. However, only 11.8% of the nurse administrators have received some mental health care support.【Considerations】The difficulties resulting from human relationships contribute to the intentions to resign from the jobs for the nurse administrators having experienced the disaster.

