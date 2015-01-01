SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ayalon L, Gewirtz-Meydan A. Men Masc. 2021; 24(4): 690-707.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1097184X19886007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Oral phosphodiesterase5 inhibitors (PDE5i; e.g., Viagra®) have become the first line of treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. Relying on interviews with 38 physicians, this study explored moral dilemmas associated with the prescription of PDE5i. Moral dilemmas at the micro level concerned the interest of the patients in receiving medical treatment, even when this was counter-indicated. At the meso level, physicians expressed their concerns about the impact of PDE5i on their patients' partners. At the macro level, physicians discussed the substantial contribution of the pharmaceutical industry to the education of patients and physicians about pharmacological treatments for sexual problems. Physicians had no moral concerns about industry involvement, and they reported only the benefits associated with it. The study raises moral issues associated with the treatment of ED. As such, it enhances the importance of facilitating a biopsychosocial approach to treat sexual dysfunctions.


Language: en

Keywords

medicalization; moral dilemmas; PDE5i; sexual dysfunction; Viagra

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print