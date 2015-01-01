Abstract

The current state of vehicle technology development has been characterized by the production of a very wide range of different types and categories of vehicles. Modern vehicles are characterized by a great complexity of fitted parts and mechanisms. These facts inevitably lead to the intensive development of legislation that cover the entire field of the automotive industry, as well as its harmonization at the international level. From the very beginning of harmonization, Yugoslavia has played a very active role in the development and implementation of the Regulations adopted within the United Nations, the Economic Commission for Europe. As the legal successor, Serbia continued on that path, but due to the situation in the previous 30 years, the activities within the harmonization of regulations have been significantly slowed down, primarily with the European legislation. The paper presents the current state of harmonization of regulations in Serbia with European legislation, as well as certain inconsistencies that occurred during the application of national regulations and performed comparative analysis. Also, an overview of the plan for harmonization of legislation has been given, and some examples of noncompliance are pointed out, which should be overcome with the proposed harmonization plan.



Trenutno stanje razvoja tehnologije vozila karakteriše proizvodnja veoma širokog spektra različitih vrsta i kategorija vozila. Savremena vozila odlikuje velika složenost ugrađenih delova i mehanizama. Ove činjenice neizbežno dovode do intenzivnog razvoja zakonodavstva koje pokriva celo područje automobilske industrije, kao i do njegovog usklađivanja na međunarodnom nivou. Od samog početka usklađivanja, Jugoslavija je imala veoma aktivnu ulogu u razvoju i primeni uredbi usvojenih u okviru Ujedinjenih nacija, Evropske ekonomske komisije. Srbija je kao pravni naslednik nastavila tim putem, ali su zbog stanja u prethodnih 30 godina aktivnosti u okviru usklađivanja propisa znatno usporene, pre svega sa evropskim zakonodavstvom. U radu je prikazano trenutno stanje usklađenosti propisa u Srbiji sa evropskim zakonodavstvom, kao i određene nedoslednosti do kojih je došlo tokom primene nacionalnih propisa i izvršene uporedne analize. Takođe, dat je pregled plana usklađivanja zakonodavstva i ukazano je na neke primere neusklađenosti koje bi trebalo prevazići predloženim planom usklađivanja.

KLJUČNE REČI: propisi UN, directive EU, usklađivanje

