Abstract

BACKGROUND: Life stressors and habits that influence suicidal ideation (SI) differ across the life cycle. The study aims to analyze the different risk factors for SI among younger, middle-aged, and older adults.



Methods: The current study used data from the 4th (2007-2009) to the 6th (2013-2015) Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES). The researchers recruited a total of 49,487 adults over 19 years of age with no missing values in marital status, household income, area of residence, employment status, level of education, and regular walking.



Results: The results identified depression, sex, alcohol problem, education, smoking, marital status, household income, and social care as risk factors for SI in the total sample. In younger adults, regular PA was included as a risk factor for SI, whereas social care was excluded from the risk factors. In middle-aged adults, educational attainment and social care were excluded from the risk factors for SI. In older adults, marital and job statuses were excluded from the risk factors for SI.



Conclusion: Several common risk factors for SI have been identified in adults over 19 years of age. According to their stage in the life cycle, there were several differences in the risk factors for SI.

