Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to assess the clinical characteristics of patients with major depressive disorder who were rehospitalized within 1 year and to determine whether the 1-year rehospitalization rate varied depending on the type of medication and treatment method.

Methods: Clinical characteristics of 531 patients hospitalized for major depressive disorder were assessed. The use and type of antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and hypnotics were also evaluated.

Results: Of the 531 subjects, 68 (12.8%) were rehospitalized within a year. The number of past depressive episodes (1.56±2.67 vs. 0.90±1.18) (p=0.048) and the number of previous psychiatric hospitalizations (0.82±1.93 vs. 0.29±0.83 times) (p=0.029) were high in the 1-year rehospitalization group. The rate of family history of mood disorder (25.0% vs. 13.6%) (p=0.014) and the rate of comorbid personality disorder (16.2% vs. 8.6%) (p=0.049) were also high in the 1-year rehospitalization group. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that the number of previous psychiatric hospitalizations affected the rate of 1-year rehospitalization (p=0.003).

Conclusion: The number of previous psychiatric hospitalizations could be used to predict rehospitalizations of patients with major depressive disorder within 1 year. In addition, family history of mood disorders and comorbidity of personality disorders may affect rehospitalization of such patients.

Keywords: Major depressive disorder; Patient readmission; Antidepressants

Language: en