Abstract

In Pakistan's society's relationship to public policy is essentially emotional; the domain of criminal justice policy is no exception. There is hardly any discussion on sex crimes, especially rape and its species of offences, in the normal course of things. The reaction of the society is very strong and prompt, however, if and when a sex crime in the nature of rape takes place and gets publicized and followed up by media leading to quick action by criminal justice system as a whole. The infamous Motorway rape case, as it is now known, like earlier incidents of similar nature, brought home the realization that criminal justice system needs to be reformed and public is to be reassured of safety and security. On aggressive media outcry, all the components of the criminal justice system responded to the Motorway rape case. The unsecured space of the newly developed motorway that was not being policed earlier, was secured overnight and all the bureaucratic wrangling on its legalese came to an abrupt end.

Language: en