Abstract

The question of how people with shared ideological, identities and different personality traits perceive terrorism in a culture where terrorist activities have a strong relationship with religion; addressed through the present research. The aim of the study was to determine the relationship and predictability between the personality traits, religiosity and terrorism catastrophizing across young adults with age range of 18-25 years(M=20.76, SD=1.81). The present study was a correlational study. With the help of convenient sampling 110 participants were drawn from a Pakistani Cosmopolitan University comprising of (50% men and 50% women). The tools used to measure the three variables under investigation included: Big Five Personality Inventory, The Centrality of Religiosity Scale and Terrorism Catastrophizing Scale, along with the demographic information sheet.



RESULTS indicated that extraversion personality trait has an inverse relationship with terrorism catastrophizing and also proved a significant negative predictor. All positive personality factors are significantly positively related with each other whereas negatively related with neuroticism. Present sample of young adults scores equally high on religiosity scale and terrorism catastrophizing scale. However religiosity was not significantly related to terrorism catastrophizing for present sample and also not proved a significant predictor. It is hoped that findings from this research will help in understanding the viewpoint of a cross section of people from Pakistani Cosmopolitan University regarding their perception of terrorism catastrophizing.

