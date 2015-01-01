Abstract

This paper analyses the conceptual understanding of the government teachers in Pakistan on the issue of school corporal punishment particularly as a method of discipline the children, achieving the academic goals and impacts on children due to its practice. Teachers play a key role not only as academicians but also a role model for children in schools. The main objective of the study was to understand the perception of teachers on corporal punishment practiced in schools of Pakistan and to provide an interventionist approach to adopting choice theory as method for discipline the child. In-depth interviews were carried out with a sample comprising of 10 teachers in District Peshawar, Pakistan. The design of the study was qualitative, exploratory and interpretative using interview guide to gain more in-depth understanding of the phenomenon. Support vs non-support prevailed among the teachers related to corporal punishment as some consider it beneficial for achieving the academic goals and maintaining the school discipline while some consider it harmful for child physical and mental health. Teachers consider corporal punishment essential for upholding school discipline as the abolishment of its practice will be having negative impacts of the school environment. Creating mass awareness, teachers training on alternative methods, strengthening the Parents-Teachers Council (PTC), proper monitoring and legislative measures will be helpful in combating school corporal punishment.

