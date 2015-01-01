Abstract

The study explores the challenges and opportunities in establishing terrorist detention facilities and militants' involvement in a prison break in Pakistan after 9/11. For this purpose, we conducted qualitative research on the prison department and adjoining urban settlement. The study aimed to explore Pakistani existing prison infrastructure for Al-Qaeda and Taliban-associated terrorists. Secondly, when and why the need arose to develop a dedicated terrorist detention facility (TDF); finally, what are the internal and external security-related vulnerabilities of a TDF, and how do they put adjoining urban settlements at risk. The research found some guaranteed action by the state in response to the previous prison break. The new paradigm for terrorist detention was adopted, which focused on dedicated terrorist detention facilities. The in-depth qualitative approach revealed that adjoining civilian settlements faced problems of economic insecurity, mobility hurdles, and communication barriers due to the installment of signal jammers. It is concluded that old prisons should be needed modification in the internal negligence, institutional in capacities, and connivance. Also, participants proved that risk society theory could be applied to Pakistan's security device, influencing the adjoining urban settlement. The recommendation put forward to the policymakers was that terrorist attacks fear was present among civilian daily lives near a TDF's vicinity.

Language: en