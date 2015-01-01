|
Warner C, Remster B. J. Marriage Fam. 2021; 83(2): 322-339.
(Copyright © 2021, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE The authors investigate whether criminal justice contact is associated with residential transitions--both home-leaving and home-returning--among contemporary young adults. Background More young adults live with their parents today than live independently. Despite the prevalence of criminal justice contact among young Americans, and research suggesting that such contact can reshape the life course, it is unknown whether the criminal justice system is associated with patterns of home-leaving and home-returning.
arrest; criminal justice system; home leaving; home returning; incarceration; residential independence