Citation
Owoo NS, Agadjanian V, M. Chama-Chiliba C. J. Marriage Fam. 2021; 83(5): 1310-1331.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE The study examines the association between polygyny and intimate partner violence (IPV) by focusing on the Muslim-vs.-Christian context of polygyny and on co-wives' rank. Background Although prior research points to a higher incidence of IPV in polygynous unions, the association between polygyny and IPV are not well understood. In particular, the role of broader cultural and religious context of marriage and its connection with intra-marital dynamics have not been examined.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; marriage; Nigeria; religion