Chiang SC, Bai S. J. Marriage Fam. 2022; 84(4): 962-981.
OBJECTIVE Drawing on the family systems framework, this study investigated the reciprocal prospective associations between marital relationship quality, parent-adolescent closeness and conflict, and adolescent depressive symptoms among families in Taiwan. Background The family systems theory posits reciprocity between family subsystems. However, the direction of influences between marital relationship quality, parent-adolescent relationship quality and adolescent well-being may be more unidirectional in Chinese societies due to hierarchical family values.
Language: en
adolescence; depression; developmental psychology; family systems; marital quality; parent–child relationships