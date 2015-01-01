|
Kong J, Goldberg J. J. Marriage Fam. 2022; 84(4): 1046-1061.
(Copyright © 2022, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE This study investigated how experiencing childhood family violence can affect aspects of adult sibling relationships. Background Established evidence shows the long-term effects of childhood adversity on several domains of adult lives. Few studies, however, have examined the impact that childhood family violence exposure has on sibling relationships later in adulthood. To address this gap, this study examined the latent class structure of childhood exposure to family violence. We also investigated whether and how latent class membership predicted aspects of adult sibling relationships, including geographical proximity, contact frequency, perceived closeness, similarity in outlook, and support exchange.
Language: en
childhood abuse; emotional closeness; latent class analysis; siblings; Wisconsin Longitudinal Study