Giordano PC, Grace MM, Longmore MA, Manning WD. J. Marriage Fam. 2022; 84(4): 1062-1080.
(Copyright © 2022, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE To highlight the development of young adult couples' shared understandings about reasons for conflict in their relationships, views about why some disagreements included the use of aggression ("causes"), and gendered perspectives on these relationship dynamics. Background Feminist theories have centered on relationship dynamics associated with intimate partner violence (IPV), but have focused primarily on men's concerns (e.g., jealousy) and use of violence as a means of control over female partners. The current analysis drew on symbolic interaction theory as a framework for exploring couple-level concerns, and ways in which dyadic communication contributes to these understandings, or what can be considered "micro-cultures" of conflict.
Language: en
couples; gender; intimate partner violence; qualitative methods; young adulthood