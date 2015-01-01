|
Fagerlund M. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 90-108.
The gendered profession of police, as well as domestic violence as a societal problem, is central to the discussion surrounding gender and equality and forms a strongly debated foundation of research. This paper presents empirical findings from the associations between gender and police response to domestic violence in Finland. The data is a rare combination of official police data and survey data from frontline police and includes 410 police emergency call-outs. The results indicate that the combination of a male victim and two male police officers is the least likely to result in the recording of an offence, arrest, or referral to support services.
Language: en
discretion; domestic violence; gender; Police response