Abstract

The gendered profession of police, as well as domestic violence as a societal problem, is central to the discussion surrounding gender and equality and forms a strongly debated foundation of research. This paper presents empirical findings from the associations between gender and police response to domestic violence in Finland. The data is a rare combination of official police data and survey data from frontline police and includes 410 police emergency call-outs. The results indicate that the combination of a male victim and two male police officers is the least likely to result in the recording of an offence, arrest, or referral to support services.



FINDINGS are examined in comparison to prior research concerning police response to domestic violence, and implications for policy and practice are discussed. The study raises issues about gender and policing that should also be examined in other countries and jurisdictions in relation to policing domestic violence.

