Abstract

This exploratory research studies the provision of sex offender registry systems and identifies whether a suitable model can be applied to the Thai context. To examine these perspectives, a qualitative methodology has been applied via focus group discussions and in-depth interviews with figures involved in the administration of Thai criminal justice. Most of the research participants believed that the introduction of a Thai sex offender registry system would be appropriate, but that this must be produced in response to the cultural and societal specificity of Thailand and an appropriate criterion must be established to classify offenders here. Ultimately, this research demonstrates that a sex offender registry would be suitable for Thailand, but only if this system learns from the advantages/disadvantages of other national systems and if the final legislative approach responds strongly to the needs of Thai society and to the capabilities of the agencies involved in its operations.

