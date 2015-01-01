|
Tidmarsh P, Sharman S, Hamilton G. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 475-490.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study explored police officers' perceptions of specialist training for sexual offence investigations, as well as the skills and qualities needed to investigate sexual crime. The sample included 41 Australian police officers who completed anonymous questionnaires before, immediately after, and 9-12 months following a 4-week intensive course that focused on the Whole Story framework for conducting sexual offence investigations.
Language: en
Investigation; police training; sex crime; sexual abuse; whole story framework