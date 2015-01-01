|
Banjak-Corle C, Wallace LN. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 542-556.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Given inconsistency across studies, it remains unclear how direct and vicarious experience with disaster shape views of police and views of local government. This study investigated the views of those with direct disaster experiences as well as exposure to terrorism news. Data were collected with a nationwide, online survey of 520 U.S. adults administered in 2017.
Language: en
disaster; local government; media; police perceptions; Trust; vicarious experience