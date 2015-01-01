Abstract

Given inconsistency across studies, it remains unclear how direct and vicarious experience with disaster shape views of police and views of local government. This study investigated the views of those with direct disaster experiences as well as exposure to terrorism news. Data were collected with a nationwide, online survey of 520 U.S. adults administered in 2017.



RESULTS indicated that having a direct experience with disaster was unrelated to views of police or local government. Those with more frequent terrorism news exposure through print news had lower opinions of police; those with more frequent exposure through national television news had more positive views. More frequent exposure to terrorism news in print and through friends or family was both associated with more trust in local government. Arrest history was a strong and consistent predictor of trust in local government, but not of views of the police.

Language: en