Citation
Grubb AR, Brown SJ, Hall P, Bowen E. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 953-976.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Hostage and crisis negotiation is one tactical option available to incident commanders when responding to critical incidents. Whilst several models of negotiation exist, there is limited research addressing negotiation from a United Kingdom perspective. This paper presents findings from semi-structured interviews with 15 negotiators from nine police forces in England. Data were analysed using grounded theory and 6 primary, 11 secondary, 19 tertiary, and 23 quaternary categories were identified to depict the procedural, operational and communicational aspects of negotiation.
Language: en
Keywords
conflict resolution; crisis communication; crisis negotiation; Hostage negotiation; police negotiation