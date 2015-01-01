Abstract

Using a quasi-experimental design, the present work seeks to answer whether officer recollection is more precise if they are interviewed moments after a stressful incident (experimental group), compared to officers who are questioned three days after the event (control group). Police officers were exposed to a video simulation of a suspicious male that required either a shoot or don't shoot outcome. The scenario lasted less than 30 seconds. The timing of questioning does not have a significant effect on the accuracy of memory recall. Still, the experimental group have a higher percent of correct answers than officers in the control group. Further, accuracy of memory recall does significantly differ by threat type. Officers tend to remember a higher percent of threat details than non-threat details. Implications of these findings are discussed, particularly in relation to the contemporary use of body-worn cameras in policing.

Language: en