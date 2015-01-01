Abstract

Police are the frontline response to major crises (such as natural disasters and terrorism). One key element to the successful outcome of major crises is the effective communication by police to their fellow officers, command, and other emergency personnel to contain and control the situation. Yet, there is no current academic research examining the effective communication of police during major crises. This study conducted a systematic literature review on the effective communication by emergency personnel during major crises to identify lessons learned from other disciplines in order to identify best practice strategies for preparing police for major crises. Of the 11,352 initially identified publications, 45 were assessed as relevant for 'environment' and 'communication' criteria which resulted in a final list of 15 publications. The findings highlight two important factors for effective communication in such situations; decentralized communication structures and shared mental models. However, while the importance of these two factors is understood, actually achieving these factors is difficult. These findings have implications for policy and procedures in identifying best practice for preparing officers for the effective communication during major crises.

Language: en