Hickman MJ, Scales RM, Strote JN, Worrall JL. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(6): 1668-1678.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The high-profile deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd have led to legislative actions banning the use of neck restraints by law enforcement officers. The debates behind these policy changes are important, but they are also entirely lacking in any data on the actual use of neck restraints. We write neither to defend nor condemn the use of neck restraints by law enforcement; rather, we seek to provide information to assist with data-driven decision-making about the technique. We present data from a police department in Washington State where, prior to the May 2021 statewide ban on use of neck restraints, officers had used them quite regularly: 230 times over the previous eight years.
chokehold; lnr; Police use of force; vascular neck restraint; vnr