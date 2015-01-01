|
Citation
|
Hellwege JM, Mrozla T, Knutelski K. Police Pract. Res. 2022; 23(2): 143-158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Paramount to effective public safety and perception of the police is the public's experiences. Looking through the lens of procedural justice, we examine implications of citizen-gender perceptions during police interactions. We expect that, despite invariant implementation of procedural justice, public perceptions will vary depending on both officer and respondent gender. We use a 2 × 2 factorial vignette design to measure the relationship between officers' behavior as consistent or inconsistent with procedural justice and respondent attitudes toward those behaviors. Respondents' (N = 1028) perceptions were measured based on antagonistic feelings, positive personal qualities, fear, and respect.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
procedural justice; survey experiment; Women policing