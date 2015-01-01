Abstract

Paramount to effective public safety and perception of the police is the public's experiences. Looking through the lens of procedural justice, we examine implications of citizen-gender perceptions during police interactions. We expect that, despite invariant implementation of procedural justice, public perceptions will vary depending on both officer and respondent gender. We use a 2 × 2 factorial vignette design to measure the relationship between officers' behavior as consistent or inconsistent with procedural justice and respondent attitudes toward those behaviors. Respondents' (N = 1028) perceptions were measured based on antagonistic feelings, positive personal qualities, fear, and respect.



RESULTS reflect expectations; female officers are perceived differently than male officers despite invariant levels of procedural justice implementation in three out of four categories (excluding respect).



RESULTS strengthen the existing body of work concerning the significance of procedural justice and add to the growing understanding of the effects of gender perceptions in the sphere of law enforcement.

