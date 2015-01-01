|
Citation
Boehme HM, Kaminski RJ, Leasure P. Police Pract. Res. 2022; 23(5): 614-622.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In the 2016 case of Estate of Armstrong V. The Village of Pinehurst (Armstrong), the Fourth Circuit Court decided to significantly restrict CED use to only encounters that pose an 'immediate safety risk' or 'immediate danger.' Some authors have argued that the decision from Armstrong could lead to increased officer-involved shootings. The present study tests this prediction by utilizing a comparative interrupted time-series analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
CEDs; court rulings; officer-involved shootings; Police; Tasers; use of force