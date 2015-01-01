|
Citation
|
Waddell JT, Gress-Smith JL, Hartman JD, Doran N, Reed B. Addict. Behav. 2022; 134: e107418.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35816904
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Military veterans are a high-risk group for health risk behaviors, including alcohol and cannabis use. However, research on veteran vs. non-veteran rates of alcohol/cannabis use are inconsistent across studies. Further, no research has investigated veteran vs. non-veteran rates of alcohol and cannabis co-use, and few studies have tested whether demographic variables, particularly race/ethnicity, moderate group differences. Therefore, the current study tested whether 1) veteran vs. non-veterans differed in rates of alcohol use, cannabis use, and alcohol and cannabis co-use, and 2) whether demographic covariates (age, sex, race/ethnicity) moderated associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Cannabis; Veteran; Military; Substance Use