Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rural surgeons face unique challenges when managing patients with high-grade (III-V) blunt splenic injury (BSI) given limited access to interventional radiology and blood products. Patients therefore may require transfer for splenic artery embolization (SAE) when resuscitation may still be ongoing. This study aims to evaluate current resource utilization in a rural trauma population with limited access to SAE and blood products.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of adult patients with high-grade BSI at one Level 1 trauma center and two Level 2 trauma centers was performed. Patients were evaluated for resources used after transfer to the regional trauma center. Primary outcomes measured were SAE, operative management (OM), and blood product utilization. Secondary outcomes measured included injury severity score (ISS) and mortality.



RESULTS: Final analysis included 134 transferred patients. 16% underwent SAE, 16% underwent OM, and 69% were treated successfully with nonoperative and non-procedural management (NOM). 52% of the SAE patients had sustained a grade III splenic injury, 38% grade IV, and 10% grade V. 84% of patients required <3 units of packed red blood cells (PRBC) and 57% of patients required none. 80% of transferred patients required <3 total units of all combined blood products.



DISCUSSION: The majority of patients with BSI transferred to a tertiary trauma center from a rural facility were successfully managed without SAE and required minimal transfusion of blood products. In the absence of other injuries necessitating transfer to a tertiary trauma center, rural surgeons should consider management of high grade splenic injuries at their home institution.

