|
Citation
|
Every-Palmer S, Kim AHM, Cloutman L, Kuehl S. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35815692
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Mental health-related calls to emergency services made via 111 (New Zealand) or 000 (Australia) often represent critical junctures for the person in crisis. Traditionally, police, ambulance and mental health services work separately to manage such emergencies. Sequential agency responses may be protracted and cause escalation. This study tests multi-agency co-response aiming for more integrated, faster, safer and less coercive management of mental health crises.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; police; emergency department service utilisation; Mental health co-response; mental health crisis