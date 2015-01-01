Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To quantify acute injuries sustained during weightlifting that result in training restrictions and identify potential risk factors or preventative factors in Master athletes and to evaluate potentially complex interactions of age, sex, health-related and training-related predictors of injuries with machine learning (ML) algorithms.



METHODS: A total of 976 Masters weightlifters from Australia, Canada, Europe and the USA, ages 35-88 (51.1% women), completed an online survey that included questions on weightlifting injuries, chronic diseases, sport history and training practices. Ensembles of ML algorithms were used to identify factors associated with acute weightlifting injuries and performance of the prediction models was evaluated. In addition, a subgroup of variables selected by six experts were entered into a logistic regression model to estimate the likelihood of an injury.



RESULTS: The accuracy of ML models predicting injuries ranged from 0.727 to 0.876 for back, hips, knees and wrists, but were less accurate (0.644) for shoulder injuries. Male Master athletes had a higher prevalence of weightlifting injuries than female Master athletes, ranging from 12% to 42%. Chronic inflammation or osteoarthritis were common among both men and women. This was associated with an increase in acute injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Training-specific variables, such as choices of training programmes or nutrition programmes, may aid in preventing acute injuries. ML models can identify potential risk factors or preventative measures for sport injuries.

Language: en