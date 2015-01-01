Abstract

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines violence as "the intentional use of physical force or power, threatened or actual, against oneself, another person, or against a group or community, that either results in or has a high likelihood of resulting in injury, death, psychological harm, maldevelopment, or deprivation."1 WHO estimates that violence affects the lives of up to 1 billion children globally and that it has long-lasting and costly emotional, social and economic consequences.2 The sustainable development goal (SDG) target 16.2 calls for the protection and realization of the right of every child to live free from fear, neglect, abuse and exploitation, and calls to end all forms of violence.3 However, according to a 2020 self-reported survey, WHO Member States are not taking sufficient steps to achieve SDG target 16.2.2



The same week that Member States gathered in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss the Global Health for Peace Initiative,4 in the United States of America, gun violence forever changed individuals, families and the community in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school.5 Mass shootings such as Uvalde's are not isolated incidents. Violence-related injuries and deaths are common daily events in many parts of the world. WHO's landmark 2002 report estimated that each year, about 1 million people lost their lives due to self-inflicted, interpersonal or collective violence.1 Those estimates are not much different today. Most violent deaths occur outside of conflict settings, in homes, streets and other public settings.6 Every day, children and young adults lose their life due to violence. Those who survive might have lifelong physical and mental disabilities due to their injuries, as well as experience other consequences such as financial and social costs. Injuries due to interpersonal violence and self-harm are among the leading causes of death in older children and adolescents.7



These deaths and injuries affect people and communities, causing psychological and emotional trauma, social tensions and insecurity. As public health professionals, we need to demand from policy-makers sustainable solutions to address the root causes of all forms of violence including gun violence. Inaction is not an option. Several reasons exist for moving from analysis to action...

