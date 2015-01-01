Abstract

Gender-based violence refers to harmful acts aimed at individuals based on gender, specifically against women - one of the most pervasive human rights violations globally.1 A direct association exists between gender-based violence and the health status of women, such as physical injuries, permanent disabilities, psychological disorders, suicidality, sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies, female feticide, unsafe abortions and mortality.2 Pakistan has a population of over 229 million, and ranked as the fourth most dangerous country for women in 2021.3 Thirty-two per cent of women (48/150) randomly selected from health facilities in Karachi, Pakistan have experienced physical violence, and between 70% and 90% of married women have experienced abuse from their spouses at any time in their lives according to a survey on 1000 women in Punjab, Pakistan.4 Violence by spouses and other male relatives against women is the most widespread form of violence in Pakistan.4 In Punjab, the most populous province in Pakistan, the conviction rate in rape cases was 4% (99/ 2343) in 2016,5 and government resources to support the victims are scarce.4 Many recent incidents of gender-based violence resulting in major physical injuries and even death have mobilized women in Pakistan;6 however, the collective trauma of women in Pakistan might cause them a potential aversion to seek help due to the lack of appropriate services and community support.2 Here, we call to action...

