SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stevens EM, Leshner G, Cohn AM, Kim S, Wagener TL. Cannabis 2021; 4(2): 1-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Research Society on Marijuana)

DOI

10.26828/cannabis/2021.02.001

PMID

35813447

PMCID

PMC9268214

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The current study examined how cannabis use status impacts cognitive and emotional reactions to public health campaigns about cannabis, and the degree to which these reactions influence message likeability and attitudes about cannabis-related harms.

METHODS: In a between-subjects design, 252 subjects recruited via Amazon Mechanical Turk viewed six real-world cannabis education messages: three message themes (cognitive ability, driving, and health harms) from each of two real-world public campaigns. Subjects answered questions measuring their cognitive and emotional reactions to each message as well as message likeability and harm perceptions of cannabis. Analyses examined the mediating effects of message responsiveness on the association between baseline cannabis use (user vs non-user) with indices of liking and harm.

RESULTS: For all three message themes, informativeness ratings mediated the effect of cannabis user status on the outcomes of perceived harmfulness and message likeability. Specifically, cannabis users perceived cannabis as less harmful and reported all messages as less likeable compared to non-users, partly because they perceived the messages to be less informative than non-users. Surprisingly, users found some of the messages to be more pleasant, which was associated with increased perceptions of harm and message liking compared to non-users.

CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis education campaigns that take into account differences in emotional and cognitive reactions by use experience, rather than use a "one size fits all" approach, could possibly maximally impact likeability and harm perceptions of these messages.


Language: en

Keywords

cannabis; health communication; health messaging; message liking; perceptions of harm; public health campaign; use status

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print