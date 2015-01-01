Abstract

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the intensity of lockdowns and physical distancing created fear of a new wave: one of unprecedented mental health crises. The picture of mental health certainly seemed dire back then: One study predicted mass waves of suicide in Canada because of higher unemployment rates. Many worried that the pandemic would cause a marked increase in mental health struggles.



However, two years later, Canada and other countries seem to have avoided being overwhelmed by psychological consequences of the pandemic.



Canada's official suicide statistics show that deaths by suicide dropped by 15% in 2020, from 4526 deaths in 2019 to 3838 deaths in 2020. British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia reported marked decreases in suicide rates in 2020. And statistics from Ontario show that mental health service utilization decreased...

