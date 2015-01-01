|
Citation
|
Duong D. CMAJ 2022; 194(26): E919-E920.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35817432
|
Abstract
|
In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the intensity of lockdowns and physical distancing created fear of a new wave: one of unprecedented mental health crises. The picture of mental health certainly seemed dire back then: One study predicted mass waves of suicide in Canada because of higher unemployment rates. Many worried that the pandemic would cause a marked increase in mental health struggles.
Language: en