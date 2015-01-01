Abstract

As an important part of the modern sports industry system, the quality and level of its development are related to whether China's sports industry can successfully become a pillar industry of the national economy. Therefore, the development of the ice and snow sports industry is to promote the expansion of China's sports industry scale high quality development of the national economy and an important way to build sports power. Participative sports consumption is the most important part of sports consumption and the development of the sports industry. The sports industry separated from participative sports consumption is water without source and tree without roots, while participative sports consumption demand is the power source of participative sports consumption. At present, there is no systematic and complete research on participation sports consumption demand. In order to understand the causes and demand state of residents' participation sports consumption demand and provide entry points for enterprises to formulate marketing strategies, this study constructs an organic system with participation sports service products as consumption objects, centering on the demanding state of participation sports consumers. In the system, on the theory of supply and demand, under the guidance of consumption economics theory, adhere to the combination of theoretical research and empirical analysis, the combination of macroplanning and microdesign, the combination of qualitative analysis and quantitative analysis, through the empirical investigation and receipt collection of residents' participation sports consumption demand, the use of systematic analysis, literature method, and survey method, through mathematical analysis, and other research methods, the paper explores the main causes and demand conditions of residents' participation sports consumption demand in different consumption states and excavates the main causes and demand conditions of participating sports consumption demand in different consumption states under different sports levels.

