Citation
Dworkin ER, Ruzek JI, Cordova MJ, Fitzpatrick S, Merchant L, Stewart T, Santos JP, Mohr J, Bedard-Gilligan M. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35817294
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault is a common form of trauma that is associated with elevated risk for negative psychosocial outcomes. Although survivors' social relationships could serve as a major protective factor against negative outcomes, survivors' supporters often lack knowledge regarding effective responses and may inadvertently respond in ways that are detrimental to healing. Communication and Recovery Enhancement (CARE) is a 2-session early intervention for survivors of a past-10-week sexual assault and their supporters that aims to improve supporters' ability to respond effectively.
Keywords
*Acute stress; *Dyadic intervention; *Prevention; *Relationships; *Social support