INTRODUCTION: Driving is an essential facilitator of independence, community participation, and quality of life. Drivers with Parkinson's Disease (PD) make more driving errors and fail on-road evaluations more than healthy controls. In-vehicle technologies may mitigate PD-related driving impairments and associated driving errors. Establishing a rigorous study protocol will increase the internal validity and the transparency of the scientific work.
Automated in-vehicle technologies; Driver rehabilitation specialist; Driving intervention; Kinematic data; Parkinson's disease; RCT; Study protocol