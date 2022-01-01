|
McCleary-Gaddy AT, James D. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
35816587
OBJECTIVE: Self-infrahumanization or perceiving oneself as lacking the experience of uniquely human emotions, and endorsement of Strong Black Woman (SBW) schema, or self-superhumanization, are two forms of dehumanization. Among African American women, SBW schema endorsement is associated with greater negative attitudes toward seeking professional psychological help (ATSPPH) and poorer mental health. Self-infrahumanization is associated with fewer adaptive stress responses and poorer well-being. This research examines the relationship between self-infrahumanization and self-superhumanization on ATSPPH and mental health among African American women. We hypothesized that self-infrahumanization and self-superhumanization will be associated with greater negative ATSPPH and greater mental health symptomatology. We also hypothesized that ATSPPH will mediate the interactive effect of self-infrahumanization and SBW schema endorsement on mental health symptomatology.
