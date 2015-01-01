Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of adolescents worldwide, and research on the mental health effects are ongoing. Adolescents living in rural areas of the United States were already known to be at a disadvantage in terms of access to mental health services, as well as elevated rates of mental health concerns and self-harm risk. Research on how these factors may have changed since the pandemic began is needed to better understand which areas saw the biggest impact and where we can best direct resources to assist youth. Data from the current study were taken from a project examining adolescent mental health and self-harm risk. The pandemic disrupted the timeline for the study resulting in data being collected in two separate waves: before (n = 695) and after (n = 206) the pandemic began. Comparisons were made between these two samples on multiple factors including depression, anxiety, emotion dysregulation, alcohol and substance use, experiencing of bullying, overall impairment, mental health services access, and self-harm.



RESULTS indicated that adolescents in the pandemic sample were more likely to have seen a counselor and been hospitalized for a mental health reason, and were more likely to have experienced past-year suicide thoughts and plans than adolescents in the pre-pandemic sample. The pandemic sample also showed more depression and anxiety symptoms, greater emotion dysregulation, and greater intensity of recent suicide ideation. Implications for assisting youth through post-pandemic times are discussed.

