Citation
Brausch AM, Whitfield M, Clapham RB. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35817947
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of adolescents worldwide, and research on the mental health effects are ongoing. Adolescents living in rural areas of the United States were already known to be at a disadvantage in terms of access to mental health services, as well as elevated rates of mental health concerns and self-harm risk. Research on how these factors may have changed since the pandemic began is needed to better understand which areas saw the biggest impact and where we can best direct resources to assist youth. Data from the current study were taken from a project examining adolescent mental health and self-harm risk. The pandemic disrupted the timeline for the study resulting in data being collected in two separate waves: before (n = 695) and after (n = 206) the pandemic began. Comparisons were made between these two samples on multiple factors including depression, anxiety, emotion dysregulation, alcohol and substance use, experiencing of bullying, overall impairment, mental health services access, and self-harm.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Suicide; Mental health; COVID-19; Rural; Self-injury