Abstract

The most recent scientific evidence on gender medicine indicates that the teaching of gender medicine is fundamental in the training of doctors and health professionals. This opinion paper aims to focus attention on the benefits of systematic teaching of gender medicine to improve the safety and efficacy of prescribing personalized physical activity and sport.



The practice of physical activity and sport has become extremely widespread in the elderly adult population also following the indications of the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 which indicates the prescription of physical activity for the prevention of non-communicable diseases (1).



A recent manuscript points out that implicit prejudice education is effective in raising awareness of prejudice regardless of personal beliefs (2).



Raising awareness of bias is one of many steps toward creating a positive learning environment and a more equitable healthcare system...

