SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mattioli AV, Nasi M, Pinti M, Palumbo C. Front. Cardiovasc. Med. 2022; 9: e919257.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fcvm.2022.919257

PMID

35811713

PMCID

PMC9260073

Abstract

The most recent scientific evidence on gender medicine indicates that the teaching of gender medicine is fundamental in the training of doctors and health professionals. This opinion paper aims to focus attention on the benefits of systematic teaching of gender medicine to improve the safety and efficacy of prescribing personalized physical activity and sport.

The practice of physical activity and sport has become extremely widespread in the elderly adult population also following the indications of the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 which indicates the prescription of physical activity for the prevention of non-communicable diseases (1).

A recent manuscript points out that implicit prejudice education is effective in raising awareness of prejudice regardless of personal beliefs (2).

Raising awareness of bias is one of many steps toward creating a positive learning environment and a more equitable healthcare system...


Language: en

Keywords

cardiovascular disease; gender bias; gender medicine; sports; teaching

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print