Abstract

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that is characterized by a wide range of physical, emotional, and cognitive symptoms as well as neurocognitive, vestibular, and ocular impairments that can negatively affect daily functioning and quality of life. Clinical consensus statements recommend a targeted, clinical profile-based approach for management and treatment. This approach requires that clinicians utilize information obtained via a clinical interview and a multi-domain assessment battery to identify clinical profile(s) (e.g., vestibular, mood/anxiety, ocular, migraine, cognitive fatigue) and prescribe a corresponding treatment/rehabilitation program. Despite this comprehensive approach, the clinical picture can be limited by the accuracy and specificity of patient reports (which often conflate timing and severity of symptomology), as well as frequency and duration of exposure to symptom exacerbating environments (e.g., busy hallways, sitting in the back seat of a car). Given that modern rehabilitation programs leverage the natural environment as a tool to promote recovery (e.g., expose-recover approach), accurate characterization of the patient clinical profile is essential to improving recovery outcomes. Ambulatory assessment methodology could greatly benefit concussion clinical care by providing a window into the symptoms and impairments experienced by patients over the course of their daily lives. Moreover, by evaluating the timing, onset, and severity of symptoms and impairments in response to changes in a patient's natural environment, ambulatory assessments can provide clinicians with a tool to confirm clinical profiles and gauge effectiveness of the rehabilitation program. In this perspective report, we review the motivations for utilizing ambulatory assessment methodology in concussion clinical care and report on data from a pilot project utilizing smart phone-based, ambulatory assessments to capture patient reports of symptom severity, environmental exposures, and performance-based assessments of cognition for 7 days following their initial evaluation.

