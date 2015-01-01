SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Akira M, Yuichi T, Tomotaka U, Takaaki K, Kenichi M, Chimi M. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e870190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fnhum.2022.870190

PMID

35814948

PMCID

PMC9256961

Abstract

For public health professionals, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and its possible protracted repercussions are a significant source of worry. In opposed to patient neurorehabilitation with developed brain abnormalities of different etiologies, neurorehabilitation of affected persons has several distinct features. The clinical repercussions of the various types of TBI injuries will be discussed in detail in this paper. During severe TBI, the medical course frequently follows a familiar first sequence of coma, accompanied by disordered awareness, followed by agitation and forgetfulness, followed by return of function. Clinicians must be aware of common medical issues that might occur throughout the various stages of neurorehabilitation, for example, posttraumatic hydrocephalus, paroxysmal sympathetic hyperactivity and posttraumatic neuroendocrine disorders, at each step of the process. Furthermore, we address problems about the scheduling of various rehabilitation programs as well as the availability of current data for comprehensive rehabilitative neuropsychology techniques.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; curing; neurorehabilitation; neuroscience; treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print