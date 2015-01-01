|
Golitaleb M, Mazaheri E, Bonyadi M, Sahebi A. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e890671.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
35815011
INTRODUCTION: Flood as the most common kind of the natural disasters has unpleased short, medium, and long-term consequences on the victims' welfare, relationships, and physical and mental health. One of the most common mental health disorders in these victims is Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The aim of this study is to investigate the prevalence of PTSD on the flood victims.
Language: en
PTSD; flood; mental disorders; natural disasters; Post-traumatic stress disorder