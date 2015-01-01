|
Citation
|
McPherson P, Alderman LL, Temple J, Lawrence R, Avila-Quintero VJ, Magner J, Sagrera CE, Patterson JC, Murnane KS. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e851477.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35815025
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The evaluation of teens with self-harming thoughts (SHT) is a high-stakes task for physicians in community and emergency department (ED) settings. The lived experience of adolescents with stress and SHT provides an important source of insight for mental health professionals who evaluate and treat teens A snapshot of the lived experience of teens in northwest Louisiana was captured by the Step Forward Teen Advisory Council (TAC) in 2019. The TAC surveyed peers with the goal of identifying common stressors experienced by local teens in order to inform policy and practices in the local school system. The identification of stressors is a critical step in addressing SHT as adolescents who experience life stressors are at increased risk for self-harming thoughts (SHT), a known precursor to self-harm and suicide. Assessing youth for life stressors is a critical element of suicide prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; stress; Caddo Parish; Gen Z; lived experience; self-harming thoughts