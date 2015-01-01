|
Srinivasan SP, Arumugam C, Rangeela E, Raghavan V, Padmavati R. Heliyon 2022; 8(7): e09781.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35815144
BACKGROUND: Bullying is defined as repetitive and intentional aggression by an individual or group towards other individuals that happens in a power differential between the individuals being bullied and the bullies. There is increasing recognition of how bullying occurs among children and adolescents and its long-term effects. There is a dearth of research on bullying from the Lower- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC). This scoping review focused on the research from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations that share a common history, similar demographics, and socio-cultural background.
Prevalence; Definitions; Intervention; Bullying; SAARC nations