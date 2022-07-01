|
Hodgson S, Weegenaar C, Avery P, Snell T, Lockey D. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35817608
BACKGROUND: The incidence of interpersonal violence resulting in penetrating traumatic injury has increased in the UK. Violence reduction initiatives vary across the world, from reactive diversionary schemes to proactive educational intervention. To be successful a collaborative public health approach to violence reduction is vital. We examined regional data collected in a trauma network area as part of mandatory national trauma data submission to establish whether useful data could be extracted from this type of registry to inform regional violence reduction initiatives. Key information required to accurately target initiatives includes: who are the victims? where do incidents occur? and when do incidents occur? METHODS: Data were obtained from the national Trauma Audit and Research Network (TARN). This study utilised TARN inclusion criteria. Data for penetrating trauma patients from hospital sites in the Severn Major Trauma Network over an eight-year period were included in the analysis (1 June 2012 to 5 April 2020). The data were analysed using SPSS Statistics V27 and TARN analytics software. Existing ethical approval for anonymised registry data (PIAG section 60) was used.
Injury; Trauma; Penetrating trauma; Trauma registry; Violence reduction