Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The effort to create physical activity (PA) opportunities for Thai youth, prior to 2020, was making good progress. However, the unexpected advent of the Covid-19 epidemic has posed significant challenges to maintain PA level of youth. The Thailand 2022 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth presents measurements of PA-related indicators based on the Global Matrix, with additional indicators that are relevant for childhood development.



METHODS: Several data sources were employed to develop the indicators, namely: 1) The Thailand Report Card Survey 2021; 2) School health and facility data; 3) Student health indicators from the Ministry of Public Health; and 4) Relevant resources to support the development of the policy indicator.



RESULTS: Overall, only 27% of Thai children and youth met the 60-min PA daily threshold (grade D). While behavioral indicators were mostly graded 'poor' (between C and F), the source of influence (i.e., family) indicators showed better grades (between A and C). One-third (33%) of the youngsters suffered from moderate-to-severe level of stress/anxiety (grade B). Overweight and sleep indicators received grades of A or A-, whereas bullying and student engagement received a grade of B. The performance on the physical literacy indicator was graded C+.



CONCLUSION: With the main message "Let's Move - Boost Happiness," the results from Thailand 2022 Report Card call for a collaborative effort involving multiple sectors to improve PA and happiness of children and youth. A more comprehensive PA promotion strategy is required to provide clear direction and guidance for schools, families, and communities in order to maintain gains and raise the overall level of youth PA in Thailand.

Language: en