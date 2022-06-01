|
Widyastari DA, Saonuam P, Pongpradit K, Wongsingha N, Choolers P, Kesaro S, Thangchan W, Pongpaopattanakul P, Phankasem K, Musor ME, Autchaworaphong P, Muensakda P, Chaiprasit K, Yousomboon C, Mansing W, Aunampai A, Nilwatta N, Iamyam W, Rasri N, Katewongsa P. J. Exerc. Sci. Fit. 2022; 20(4): 276-282.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35812824
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: The effort to create physical activity (PA) opportunities for Thai youth, prior to 2020, was making good progress. However, the unexpected advent of the Covid-19 epidemic has posed significant challenges to maintain PA level of youth. The Thailand 2022 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth presents measurements of PA-related indicators based on the Global Matrix, with additional indicators that are relevant for childhood development.
Physical activity; Health promotion; Childhood development; Happiness; Policy indicator